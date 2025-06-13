Left Menu

Bihar Idea Festival: A New Era for Startups

The Bihar Idea Festival, a pioneering initiative by Bihar's Department of Industries, CIMP, and YourStory Media, aims to foster 10,000 startups across 38 districts. The movement offers mentorship, digital tools, and investor connections to democratize entrepreneurship and nurture homegrown innovation in Bihar, focusing on inclusivity and rural empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:45 IST
Bihar Idea Festival: A New Era for Startups
Industry Minister, Bihar, Nitish Mishra with YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma at the launch of the Bihar chapter of The Bharat Project during the Bihar Idea Festival in Patna. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move to uplift Bihar's entrepreneurial spirit, the Bihar Idea Festival was unveiled at the state's flagship innovation hub, B-HUB, in Patna. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Industries, Bihar, in collaboration with the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) and YourStory Media, seeks to nurture 10,000 startups across Bihar's 38 districts.

The event, graced by notable figures, sets sights on empowering a diverse pool of entrepreneurs, from student innovators to microbusiness owners. With support from government, academia, and media, the program provides a structured platform to foster rural innovation, aiming to turn bold ideas into sustainable businesses that generate employment.

Key elements include the Startup Discovery Bus Yatra, a campaign to unearth over 1,00,000 ideas statewide, and the onboarding of Shradha Sharma as a mentor. The Festival will culminate in a showcase event where promising startups engage with investors, spotlighting Bihar's innovation capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025