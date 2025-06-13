Bihar Idea Festival: A New Era for Startups

In a historic move to uplift Bihar's entrepreneurial spirit, the Bihar Idea Festival was unveiled at the state's flagship innovation hub, B-HUB, in Patna. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Industries, Bihar, in collaboration with the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) and YourStory Media, seeks to nurture 10,000 startups across Bihar's 38 districts.

The event, graced by notable figures, sets sights on empowering a diverse pool of entrepreneurs, from student innovators to microbusiness owners. With support from government, academia, and media, the program provides a structured platform to foster rural innovation, aiming to turn bold ideas into sustainable businesses that generate employment.

Key elements include the Startup Discovery Bus Yatra, a campaign to unearth over 1,00,000 ideas statewide, and the onboarding of Shradha Sharma as a mentor. The Festival will culminate in a showcase event where promising startups engage with investors, spotlighting Bihar's innovation capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)