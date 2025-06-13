Karnataka CM's Push for Greater Tax Share

In a decisive move to secure more financial resources for Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with the 16th Finance Commission Chairman, Arvind Panagariya, on Friday. His primary demand was for a larger allocation of funds from the central tax pool for the upcoming five-year period starting on April 1, 2026.

The chief minister, who described the meeting as amicable, submitted an additional memorandum advocating for higher state allocations. Siddaramaiah argued that if the central government's collection of cess and surcharge exceeds five percent, it should be included in the divisible pool shared with states.

Highlighting a significant reduction in Karnataka's share of the central tax revenues under the 15th Finance Commission, Siddaramaiah pushed for equitable treatment among states, especially as the 16th Finance Commission gears up to provide its recommendations by October 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)