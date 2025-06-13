Left Menu

Critical Recovery: The Black Box Breakthrough in Air India's Dreamliner Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) successfully recovered the black box from a crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, landing on the rooftop of BJ Medical College's residential quarters. Over 40 state government staff joined the Ministry of Civil Aviation to aid investigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:52 IST
Critical Recovery: The Black Box Breakthrough in Air India's Dreamliner Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) announced on Friday that the black box of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which tragically crashed, has been retrieved from the rooftop of BJ Medical College's residential quarters. This significant find is expected to aid investigators in understanding the cause of the crash.

The Air India aircraft, operating a route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff, ending up in the residential area of BJ Medical College. Officials highlighted the importance of the black box, a crucial tool that records extensive data during a flight, facilitating accident investigations.

Immediately following the incident, an extensive operation was launched, with more than 40 state government personnel teaming up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite investigation efforts. The recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly known as the black box, marks a critical step in uncovering the sequence of events that led to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025