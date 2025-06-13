Critical Recovery: The Black Box Breakthrough in Air India's Dreamliner Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) announced on Friday that the black box of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which tragically crashed, has been retrieved from the rooftop of BJ Medical College's residential quarters. This significant find is expected to aid investigators in understanding the cause of the crash.

The Air India aircraft, operating a route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff, ending up in the residential area of BJ Medical College. Officials highlighted the importance of the black box, a crucial tool that records extensive data during a flight, facilitating accident investigations.

Immediately following the incident, an extensive operation was launched, with more than 40 state government personnel teaming up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite investigation efforts. The recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly known as the black box, marks a critical step in uncovering the sequence of events that led to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)