Call for Accountability: A Decade in Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks a comprehensive report on aviation safety following a deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad. She emphasizes the need for accountability and a detailed discussion in Parliament, highlighting recent infrastructure accidents and questioning the government's responsibility. Calls for improved safety measures in transport sectors persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:22 IST
safety
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule has called for a 'white paper' from the civil aviation ministry to address safety issues over the past decade, following the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in 241 casualties.

Highlighting infrastructure-linked accidents, including a recent mishap involving suburban trains near Mumbai, Sule is urging a thorough parliamentary debate on these incidents while questioning the government's accountability in ensuring public safety.

Despite improvements in infrastructure, Sule points out an uptick in accidents and stresses the need for constant safety evaluations across various transport sectors, commending Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his dedicated attention to safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

