Call for Accountability: A Decade in Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

NCP MP Supriya Sule has called for a 'white paper' from the civil aviation ministry to address safety issues over the past decade, following the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in 241 casualties.

Highlighting infrastructure-linked accidents, including a recent mishap involving suburban trains near Mumbai, Sule is urging a thorough parliamentary debate on these incidents while questioning the government's accountability in ensuring public safety.

Despite improvements in infrastructure, Sule points out an uptick in accidents and stresses the need for constant safety evaluations across various transport sectors, commending Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his dedicated attention to safety issues.

