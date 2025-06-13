Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crash Investigation Focuses on Mechanics
An investigation into the Air India crash that killed over 240 people is focusing on engine, flaps, and landing gear. As the aviation regulator calls for safety checks on all Boeing-787s, the inquiry examines possible maintenance issues, but excludes a bird-hit as a cause.
The Air India plane crash investigation, which claimed over 240 lives, is narrowing its focus towards mechanical failures involving the aircraft's engine, flaps, and landing gear, a source disclosed on Friday. This comes as the aviation regulator mandates safety evaluations of the airline's entire Boeing-787 fleet.
The catastrophic event, which resulted in a massive fireball following takeoff in Ahmedabad, stands as the deadliest aviation disaster in the last decade. The sole survivor offers a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy, as the aviation community grapples with the incident's repercussions.
Air India and the Indian government are scrutinizing several technical factors behind the crash, excluding a bird-hit. Meanwhile, the aviation ministry confirmed the retrieval of one black box, although the cockpit voice recorder is still unaccounted for. The disaster prompts a nationwide safety directive for Boeing 787s.
