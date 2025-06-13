Left Menu

Transport Commissioner Halts Fines for Cycle Carriers

Maharashtra's transport commissioner, Vivek Bhimanwar, has instructed RTO officials not to penalize vehicles with rear cycle carriers. This follows complaints of unwarranted fines due to a lack of legal prohibition. The directive aims to promote cycling for fitness and environmental benefits and also addresses issues with roof-mounted luggage carriers.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:36 IST
Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra's transport commissioner, issued a directive to RTO officials instructing them not to penalize vehicles with rear cycle carriers. This decision comes after multiple complaints from motorists about unjust fines despite no specific law prohibiting such installations.

The circular aims to clarify the legality of cycle carriers, which are commonly used worldwide to transport bicycles. The initiative is part of a larger effort to encourage cycling, which offers environmental and health benefits, according to a senior official.

In addition to cycle carriers, the directive also sheds light on the confusion surrounding roof-mounted luggage carriers. Motorists, including Pune resident Jagdish Patil, have raised concerns about unnecessary penalties for these carriers as well. There's a call for more comprehensive guidelines to prevent such issues in the future.

