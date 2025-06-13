Birla Corp Secures Limestone Block in Rajasthan

Birla Corporation Ltd has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) limestone block in Rajasthan, as announced on Friday. The e-auction, conducted by the state government, has set the stage for Birla Corp's expansion, pending final approvals.

This limestone block, nestled in Jaisalmer district, encompasses 499.6394 hectares and is renowned for its high-quality cement-grade limestone. Birla Corp's successful bid, though requiring final statutory approvals, promises to bolster the company's raw material security and support its long-term growth strategy.

Birla Corporation, part of the M P Birla Group, has a footprint in several Indian states, with cement manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The formal granting of the mining lease awaits compliance with necessary legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)