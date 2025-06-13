DGCA Orders Enhanced Safety Checks on Air India's Dreamliners After Tragic Crash

In the wake of a catastrophic crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that resulted in 241 deaths, the aviation watchdog, DGCA, has mandated stringent safety inspections of the airline's Dreamliner fleet. The accident, which occurred soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad, has prompted an urgent review of safety protocols.

The DGCA's directive involves an exhaustive series of inspections, including checking fuel parameters, cabin air compressors, and electronic engine controls. These actions, aimed at ensuring fleet-wide safety, are part of a comprehensive response by both regulatory bodies and the airline, owned by the Tata Group.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace, the manufacturer of the GEnx engines installed on the ill-fated aircraft, has pledged its support for the ongoing investigation. The aviation sector is under intense scrutiny as authorities and manufacturers collaborate to prevent future tragedies.