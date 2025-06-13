Left Menu

Tata Group's Compassionate Aid to Ahmedabad Crash Victims

Air India's parent company, Tata Group, will provide Rs one crore to each family affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash. The airline is also covering medical costs for the injured and has mobilized 100 caregivers and technical staff to support victims' families in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:35 IST
Tata Group's Compassionate Aid to Ahmedabad Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India, along with its parent company Tata Group, has pledged substantial support to the affected families. Tata Group has announced a financial aid of Rs one crore per family for each deceased passenger.

Additionally, the company will cover all medical expenses of the injured. Air India's commitment is reflected in the deployment of 100 caregivers and 40 engineers to Ahmedabad, where assistance centers have been established for relatives.

CEO Campbell Wilson assured transparency in ongoing investigations, emphasizing the airline's dedication to supporting the victims and cooperating fully with governmental inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025