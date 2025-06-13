Tata Group's Compassionate Aid to Ahmedabad Crash Victims

In the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India, along with its parent company Tata Group, has pledged substantial support to the affected families. Tata Group has announced a financial aid of Rs one crore per family for each deceased passenger.

Additionally, the company will cover all medical expenses of the injured. Air India's commitment is reflected in the deployment of 100 caregivers and 40 engineers to Ahmedabad, where assistance centers have been established for relatives.

CEO Campbell Wilson assured transparency in ongoing investigations, emphasizing the airline's dedication to supporting the victims and cooperating fully with governmental inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)