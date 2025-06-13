Left Menu

Survivor's Tale: A Narrow Escape From a Plane Disaster

Vasant Chavan, a former mayor, recalls surviving a 1993 plane crash that took 55 lives. His position near the cockpit saved him as the aircraft, unable to gain speed, struck a truck, hit power lines, and crash-landed. Chavan was headed to an event with MLA Ramprasad Bordikar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation safety concerns have resurfaced after the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad. In an exclusive interview, Vasant Chavan, a former mayor of Parbhani, Maharashtra, reflected on surviving another horrific air crash 32 years ago that killed 55 people.

Chavan recounted his escape from the 1993 Indian Airlines disaster, emphasizing the life-altering decision to sit near the cockpit instead of the rear where the fuel tank was located. He noted, 'The plane hit a truck, then power lines before breaking apart.' His proximity to the cockpit was crucial.

Both Chavan and Congress MLA Ramprasad Bordikar had been traveling to Mumbai for Sharad Pawar's program. A canceled ticket serendipitously allowed him to sit near the cockpit. 'It was a split-second decision that saved my life,' Chavan reflected solemnly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

