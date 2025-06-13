Macron Raises Alarm on Iranian Nuclear Advancements

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised alarms over Iran's nuclear program, stating that the situation is reaching a critically advanced stage. This revelation marks an escalating concern for international security.

During a press conference, Macron emphasized that while the developments in Tehran are troubling, France does not support military intervention. Instead, he advocates for a diplomatic approach as a means to address and resolve the nuclear dilemma.

Macron urged the international community to harness diplomatic channels, viewing them as a viable solution to mitigating the risks posed by Iran's advancing nuclear activities.

