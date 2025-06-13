Visually Impaired Man Rescued After Train Mishap at Ghatkopar

A 51-year-old visually impaired man sustained injuries while attempting to alight from a moving train at Ghatkopar station on Friday evening, according to a railway official.

The mishap unfolded on platform 1 around 8:02 pm, involving Sanjay Matange, a Badlapur resident, who slipped and became trapped between the platform and train, as per a Central Railway spokesperson's report.

Rescue operations ensued swiftly, with Matange transported to Rajawadi Hospital via auto-rickshaw. The incident led to halting several local trains, inconveniencing rush-hour commuters, the spokesperson added.

