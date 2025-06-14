Global Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Air India Tragedy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed gratitude towards international leaders and governments for their condolences in response to the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The flight, carrying 242 individuals, tragically crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 241 people.

Condolences poured in from global figures including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This incident marks one of India's most severe air disasters recently.