Left Menu

Global Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Air India Tragedy

World leaders extend condolences following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciates the global solidarity during his European visit. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff, marking one of India's worst aviation disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:00 IST
Global Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Air India Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed gratitude towards international leaders and governments for their condolences in response to the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The flight, carrying 242 individuals, tragically crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 241 people.

Condolences poured in from global figures including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This incident marks one of India's most severe air disasters recently.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025