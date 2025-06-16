China Grants Conditional Approval for Bunge-Viterra Mega-Merger
China's market regulator has conditionally approved Bunge Global SA's $34 billion merger with Viterra, backed by Glencore. This marks the final regulatory hurdle for the mega-deal, announced two years ago, after receiving Chinese approval on Friday.
In a significant development, China's market regulator has conditionally approved the merger between Bunge Global SA and Viterra, a grain handler backed by Glencore. This $34 billion deal, announced two years ago, has now cleared its final regulatory hurdle.
The merger's approval by Chinese authorities was confirmed after Bunge's announcement of receiving the nod on Friday. This move is expected to reshape the global agribusiness landscape.
This conditional approval underscores China's pivotal role in global agricultural transactions and marks a milestone moment for international agribusiness mergers.
