Left Menu

Stable Revenue Growth for Indian Industry Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The Indian industry is projected to experience stable revenue growth in Q1 FY26, driven by strong domestic demand. However, geopolitical tensions affect export sectors. ICRA predicts operating profit margins of 18.2-18.5% and increased interest coverage due to repo rate cuts. Investments may rise in electronics and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:48 IST
Stable Revenue Growth for Indian Industry Amid Geopolitical Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian industry anticipates stable revenue growth in the June quarter of the current fiscal year, buoyed by strong domestic demand, according to rating agency ICRA. Despite this, geopolitical tensions remain a challenge, particularly for export sectors.

ICRA forecasts that India Inc's operating profit margins will range between 18.2% and 18.5% in the first quarter of FY26. This follows sequential recovery in recent quarters. Reduced interest costs, stemming from a 100 basis point cut in the repo rate, will enhance the interest coverage ratio for Indian companies.

Although ICRA expects a cautious approach towards private capital expenditure due to global uncertainty, investments in emerging sectors such as electronics and electric vehicles are expected to continue growing. The Indian Railways and defense sectors are also set to convert large orders into revenues and earnings.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025