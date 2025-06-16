Maruti Suzuki & ESAF Bank Collaborate for Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a partnership with ESAF Small Finance Bank aimed at enhancing vehicle financing options for customers across India.

This collaboration focuses on providing both new and used car buyers, as well as commercial vehicle purchasers, with tailored and flexible financing solutions. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to effectuate this partnership.

By leveraging their extensive networks in Tier II and III cities, both entities seek to make vehicle ownership more accessible. This strategic move underscores their commitment to inclusive development, expanding reach into under-penetrated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)