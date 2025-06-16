Riding the Blue Wave: Kings Infra Ventures' Bold Leap into the Future
Kings Infra Ventures hosts 'Riding the Blue Wave' event in Kochi, marking its shift to a technology-driven blue economy firm. A key highlight was a partnership with Aadhya Sea Foods, pivotal for expanding Kings Infra's aquaculture ventures. Notable plans include leadership changes, digital transformation, and sustainable practices.
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. held its prominent business event, "Riding the Blue Wave," in Kochi, illustrating the company's significant journey towards becoming a technology-driven, professionally-managed blue economy enterprise.
The event marked the signing of a crucial Business Collaboration Agreement with Aadhya Sea Foods Private Limited, enhancing Kings Infra's operational footprint in Andhra Pradesh—a key aquaculture region in India. Gathering 50 industry experts, the assembly spotlighted Kings Infra's strategic endeavors including digital transformation, leadership appointments, and expansion across the value chain.
Chairman Mr. Shaji Baby John shared the strategic roadmap for scaling Kings Infra, emphasizing digital trust and sustainable growth through five transformation pillars. Joint Managing Director Baby John Shaji highlighted support for the leadership in executing a tech-driven transformation, underscored by the proposed BlueTechOS platform. The company's shift towards institutional management was also announced, with experienced leaders taking charge of global and domestic operations.
