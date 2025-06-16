Left Menu

Chandrasekaran Urges Resilience Amid Air India Tragedy

In light of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has called on employees to remain resilient. The crash, which claimed over 270 lives, is described as the most heartbreaking crisis of his career. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:46 IST
Chandrasekaran Urges Resilience Amid Air India Tragedy
Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran urged employees to maintain resilience following last week's catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Describing the crash as the most heartbreaking crisis of his career, Chandrasekaran addressed around 700 employees and leadership at the Air India headquarters and training academy in Gurugram, calling for determination as investigations proceed.

The crash of a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner left over 270 people dead. The plane crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha stated at a press briefing that the aircraft had declared an emergency before it lost contact and crashed.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced the formation of a panel to investigate the accident's causes. Chandrasekaran visited the airline's emergency facilities, emphasizing the importance of supporting affected families and rebuilding a safer airline. He reiterated the complexity of the aviation business and the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025