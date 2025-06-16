Chandrasekaran Urges Resilience Amid Air India Tragedy

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran urged employees to maintain resilience following last week's catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Describing the crash as the most heartbreaking crisis of his career, Chandrasekaran addressed around 700 employees and leadership at the Air India headquarters and training academy in Gurugram, calling for determination as investigations proceed.

The crash of a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner left over 270 people dead. The plane crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha stated at a press briefing that the aircraft had declared an emergency before it lost contact and crashed.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced the formation of a panel to investigate the accident's causes. Chandrasekaran visited the airline's emergency facilities, emphasizing the importance of supporting affected families and rebuilding a safer airline. He reiterated the complexity of the aviation business and the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies.