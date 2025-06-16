Weather Woes: Unveiling the Risks of Char Dham Chopper Flights

An increase in helicopter accidents over the Char Dham pilgrimage route has been attributed to erratic weather and insufficient training of pilots. A recent tragic crash involving an Aryan Aviation helicopter has put the spotlight on these concerns, raising pressing questions about safety and operational protocols.

Pilots operating in the challenging Char Dham region face demanding conditions, including sudden weather changes and intricate flying routes. Experienced aviators have pointed out the lack of sector-specific training and overburdening of pilots by commercial interests as significant problems that need urgent addressing.

In response to recent incidents, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken steps to enhance oversight, including suspending certain operators. The ministry emphasizes the need for stricter regulations, improved infrastructure, and better management of helicopter operations to ensure the safety of both pilots and passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)