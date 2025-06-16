Tragedy Strikes Twice for Grieving Family After Aviation Disaster in India

The grief-stricken family of Lawrence Christian mourns the loss of their sole breadwinner after an aviation disaster in India. Christian, aged 30, was on board an Air India Dreamliner en route to London when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The tragedy occurred just weeks after Christian flew to India to bury his father.

The accident, which resulted in the loss of almost all 242 passengers, marks the deadliest aviation disaster in the last decade, affecting families globally. For Christian's family, the loss is immeasurable, with his mother, Ravina, recalling their last conversation moments before the crash.

Meanwhile, families continue to await news from Ahmedabad's hospital where doctors are using dental and DNA records for victim identification. Amidst the grief, faint hope lingers, as some like Imtiaz Ali Sayed hold out for miracles, believing in divine intervention during this heart-wrenching time.

(With inputs from agencies.)