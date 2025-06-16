Navigating Turbulent Waters: The Impact of Iran-Israel Conflict on India's Trade

The Indian government is actively monitoring the evolving Iran-Israel conflict, which has significant potential impacts on the country's international trade. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted concerns about future disruptions as he prepares to meet with shipping and container companies later this week.

The current geopolitical tensions may disrupt key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for India's crude oil imports, and the Red Sea, vital for exports to Europe and the US. These developments could elevate shipping costs and insurance premiums, complicating India's economic stability.

Exporters are apprehensive about potential shipping disruptions and increased freight costs. With previous experiences of trading impediments due to regional conflicts, the government remains vigilant, ready to mitigate adverse impacts through constant dialogue with stakeholders.

