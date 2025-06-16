Left Menu

Marhowrah Locomotive Factory Fuels Guinea's Iron Ore Ambitions

The Marhowrah factory in Bihar will export 150 locomotives for Guinea's Simandou iron ore project, amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore. With advanced features and synchronized operations, this initiative underlines India's manufacturing prowess and strengthens India-Africa economic ties, offering local employment opportunities and boosting global infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:44 IST
The Railway Ministry announced on Monday that the Marhowrah locomotive factory in Bihar is set to export 150 locomotives, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore, for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa. This massive undertaking highlights India's manufacturing capabilities at a global level.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, detailed that 37 locomotives will be exported in the current financial year, followed by 82 in the next, and 31 in the third year. These locomotives boast air-conditioned cabins and advanced freight capabilities.

The project, secured through global competitive bidding, involves manufacturing on three track types and illustrates India's commitment to global infrastructure and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

