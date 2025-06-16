Marhowrah Locomotive Factory Fuels Guinea's Iron Ore Ambitions

The Railway Ministry announced on Monday that the Marhowrah locomotive factory in Bihar is set to export 150 locomotives, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore, for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa. This massive undertaking highlights India's manufacturing capabilities at a global level.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, detailed that 37 locomotives will be exported in the current financial year, followed by 82 in the next, and 31 in the third year. These locomotives boast air-conditioned cabins and advanced freight capabilities.

The project, secured through global competitive bidding, involves manufacturing on three track types and illustrates India's commitment to global infrastructure and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country.

