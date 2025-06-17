Left Menu

Senate Republicans Aim to Halt EV Tax Credits

Senate Republicans proposed ending the $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles 180 days after their bill becomes law and a $4,000 credit for used EVs 90 days after approval, contrasting with the House's version that extends credits further.

Updated: 17-06-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:37 IST
Senate Republicans Aim to Halt EV Tax Credits
Senate Republicans unveiled a tax and budget bill on Monday that targets electric vehicle incentives. The bill proposes ending the $7,500 new electric vehicle tax credit 180 days post-enactment, alongside terminating a $4,000 used EV credit 90 days after approval.

In contrast, the House of Representatives' version supports extending the $7,500 new EV credit until the end of 2025 and allows automakers yet to reach 200,000 EVs sold to extend until 2026. This reflects a division in legislative approaches to encouraging electric vehicle adoption.

Additionally, the Republican Senate Finance Committee suggests a tax exemption on interest paid for loans on new cars manufactured in the U.S., aiming to promote domestic automotive production and sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

