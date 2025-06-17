Kalpavriksha Sankalp: A Tribute to Acharya Sushil Kumarji's Legacy in Environmental Preservation

In New Delhi, the centenary celebrations of Acharya Sushil Kumarji Maharaji commenced with the launch of 'Kalpavriksha Sankalp,' dedicated to his environmental legacy. The event, marking the inauguration of 'Environment Year,' was held at the Ambedkar International Centre.

Prominent figures, including former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, RSS General Secretary Shri Dattatreya Hosabale, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Shri Alok Kumar, along with other dignitaries, were in attendance. The event began with a silent tribute to recent plane crash victims, followed by an environmental pledge underscoring a commitment to preserve the ecosystem.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji praised Acharya Ji's selfless endeavors, highlighting the importance of compassion in achieving peace. The ambitious promise to plant one crore trees by 2026, led by Sadhvi Deepti Ji, exemplifies Acharya Ji's vision, emphasizing that 'soil, water, sunlight, and air' are vital to both personal and planetary health.

