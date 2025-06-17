BOJ's Cautious Approach Amid Global Challenges

The Bank of Japan has opted to maintain its current interest rates while slowing the pace of balance sheet reduction for the following year. This decision reflects a cautious approach amidst rising international tensions, such as the Middle East conflict and U.S. tariffs, complicating Japan's economic scenario.

The BOJ has decided to maintain its short-term interest rates at 0.5% while halving the reduction in bond purchases in fiscal 2026. This move aligns with market players' requests and aims to ease potential disruptions in Japan's bond markets, which have seen recent volatility.

Despite these measures, Japan faces looming inflation pressures as its core inflation rate has exceeded the BOJ's 2% target. In tandem with international geopolitical challenges, these factors underscore the delicate balance the BOJ must maintain to navigate economic growth and stability.

