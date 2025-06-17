Japan Donates CHF 105,469 to WTO Fund to Boost Developing Nations' Trade Skills

The Government of Japan has pledged CHF 105,469 to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Global Trust Fund for 2025, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to building trade capacity and promoting inclusive participation in the multilateral trading system. This latest contribution supports technical assistance and training for government officials from developing and least-developed countries (LDCs), enabling them to better navigate global trade rules and negotiations.

The WTO Global Trust Fund was established in 2001 to provide demand-driven trade-related technical assistance (TRTA) aimed at empowering beneficiary countries to implement WTO agreements, shape trade policies, and pursue sustainable economic development through international trade.

Focus on Practical Capacity-Building and Trade Empowerment

Japan’s contribution will finance WTO-led workshops, seminars, and technical training missions covering critical trade topics such as:

Market access and tariff schedules

Trade facilitation and customs procedures

Services and e-commerce trade disciplines

Agriculture and food security in the global market context

The training is designed to improve officials' understanding of WTO frameworks and negotiation processes, enhance their capacity to articulate national interests, and promote evidence-based policymaking.

“We are grateful for Japan’s continued partnership,” said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, “which reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system and capacity-building efforts for developing countries and LDCs.”

She emphasized that the donation would help officials from these countries enhance their ability to support local economic development, integrate more effectively into global value chains, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth and employment.

Japan’s Vision: Inclusive, Rules-Based Global Trade

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Naoki Hikota, Japan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the WTO, reiterated Tokyo’s belief in the power of inclusive trade:

“Japan’s long-standing support for the Global Trust Fund reflects our firm belief in the essential role the rules-based multilateral trading system plays in providing stability, predictability, and inclusive growth.”

He added that Japan’s contribution is intended to strengthen the ability of developing and LDC Members to implement WTO agreements and reinforce complementary domestic policies focused on sustainable development and economic resilience.

A Longstanding Partnership for Development

Japan has been a consistent donor to WTO capacity-building initiatives. Since 2002, it has contributed more than CHF 12.8 million to the WTO Global Trust Fund and other trade-related trust funds. These funds have been vital in:

Training thousands of government officials from over 100 countries

Supporting regional trade policy courses

Enhancing institutional capacity in ministries of trade, agriculture, and customs

Facilitating LDCs’ participation in global negotiations, including Ministerial Conferences

Japan’s funding has also played a critical role in helping beneficiary countries prepare trade policy reviews, engage in dispute settlement mechanisms, and meet obligations under WTO agreements.

Sustainable Trade, Global Growth, and Post-Pandemic Resilience

This contribution comes at a time when developing and least-developed countries face heightened global economic volatility, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate shocks, supply chain disruptions, and debt vulnerabilities.

The WTO's technical assistance programmes aim to equip these countries with the knowledge, tools, and institutional readiness to respond to such challenges through smart, inclusive trade strategies.

“Expanding their capacity to fully participate in the multilateral trading system will create more opportunities to reap the benefits of global trade,” Ambassador Hikota said.

Looking Ahead: A More Inclusive Multilateral Trading System

Japan’s latest donation aligns with the broader WTO vision of a fair, inclusive, and development-oriented trading system. With continued financial backing from committed members like Japan, the WTO is working toward ensuring that no member is left behind in accessing the tools, knowledge, and market opportunities required for sustainable development.

As WTO reform discussions continue and geopolitical tensions mount, Japan’s support for capacity-building and multilateral engagement sends a strong message: inclusive global trade is still achievable—and essential.