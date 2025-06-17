Tragedy in Khan Younis: Israeli Shellfire Marks Deadly Day

An Israeli tank shelling incident resulted in the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, according to reports from the territory's health ministry. Dozens more sustained injuries, with many victims in critical condition.

The attack occurred as crowds of Palestinians gathered along the main eastern road, desperately awaiting aid trucks. Medical services were stretched to the limit, with Nasser Hospital overwhelmed by the heavy influx of casualties.

There has yet to be an official statement from the Israeli military regarding the event, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.