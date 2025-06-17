Left Menu

Tragedy in Khan Younis: Israeli Shellfire Marks Deadly Day

At least 45 Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank shellfire while awaiting aid in Khan Younis, Gaza. The attack injured dozens more, with many in critical condition. The overwhelmed Nasser Hospital struggled to cope with the influx. Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli tank shelling incident resulted in the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, according to reports from the territory's health ministry. Dozens more sustained injuries, with many victims in critical condition.

The attack occurred as crowds of Palestinians gathered along the main eastern road, desperately awaiting aid trucks. Medical services were stretched to the limit, with Nasser Hospital overwhelmed by the heavy influx of casualties.

There has yet to be an official statement from the Israeli military regarding the event, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

