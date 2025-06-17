Economic Woes Heighten Under Current Regime, Claims Congress

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government, alleging that the economic situation for the average Indian is deteriorating.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a recent media report indicates a worrying trend: while incomes are rising and inflation is under control, household savings continue to plummet for the third consecutive year.

The opposition accuses the government of neglect as citizens increasingly rely on loans due to diminishing savings, casting doubt on the 'acche din' narrative championed by the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)