Economic Woes Heighten Under Current Regime, Claims Congress
The Congress party criticized the Indian government, stating that the economic state of ordinary citizens is concerning. Despite stable inflation and rising incomes, household savings have fallen, suggesting an increase in debt, which the party claims contradicts the government's 'acche din' promise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government, alleging that the economic situation for the average Indian is deteriorating.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a recent media report indicates a worrying trend: while incomes are rising and inflation is under control, household savings continue to plummet for the third consecutive year.
The opposition accuses the government of neglect as citizens increasingly rely on loans due to diminishing savings, casting doubt on the 'acche din' narrative championed by the current regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manufacturing Growth Slows Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions
Unexpected Inflation Surge Shocks Pakistan's Economic Forecast
Bright Outdoor shines in FY25 with Rs128 Cr in Total income & Rs19 Cr Net Profit
Pakistan's Inflation Surges Beyond Expectations
UPDATE 2-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases