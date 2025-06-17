Left Menu

Economic Woes Heighten Under Current Regime, Claims Congress

The Congress party criticized the Indian government, stating that the economic state of ordinary citizens is concerning. Despite stable inflation and rising incomes, household savings have fallen, suggesting an increase in debt, which the party claims contradicts the government's 'acche din' promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:12 IST
Economic Woes Heighten Under Current Regime, Claims Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government, alleging that the economic situation for the average Indian is deteriorating.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a recent media report indicates a worrying trend: while incomes are rising and inflation is under control, household savings continue to plummet for the third consecutive year.

The opposition accuses the government of neglect as citizens increasingly rely on loans due to diminishing savings, casting doubt on the 'acche din' narrative championed by the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025