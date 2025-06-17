Mali vs. Barrick Gold: A High-Stakes Tax Dispute
A Malian judge placed Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine under provisional administration amid a tax dispute with Mali’s government. Barrick, Africa's largest gold producer, faces escalating tensions, including detentions and export suspensions. The company seeks arbitration and solutions to address these growing challenges with the military-ruled nation.
- Country:
- Mali
A Malian judge has mandated provisional administration for Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto complex, intensifying a tax dispute with the nation's military-led government. The judge assigned Zoumana Makadji, an accountant and former health minister, as the provisional administrator, as part of actions against the Canadian mining giant.
The conflict between Barrick and Mali's rulers over alleged unpaid taxes and questionable past contracts has escalated. December saw an arrest warrant for Barrick CEO Mark Bristow and an offer from the company to settle $370 million with the government.
Barrick, maintaining legal ownership, braces for an international arbitration process while expressing concerns about the government's hardline measures, including employee detentions and an export halt. These developments arise as Mali seeks to bolster revenues amidst ongoing security and economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi PWD Eliminates Arbitration Clause to Curb Financial Losses
India's Aspiration to Become an International Arbitration Hub
India-UK Legal Synergy: Forging a Path for Enhanced Arbitration
Guardians of Justice: Upholding Integrity in Arbitration
Arbitration Stakes: Pramod Mittal's $400M Investment Treaty Showdown