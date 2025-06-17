CG Power Lands Historic Rs 641 Crore Transformer Deal

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a leading engineering firm, has secured a major order from the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for a 765kV Transformer package valued at Rs 641 crore. This marks the largest single order in the company's history.

The substantial deal involves the supply and servicing of '765 kV Transformer Package 7TR-12-Bulk' including various high-capacity transformers and reactors, with delivery anticipated over a period of 18 to 36 months, as revealed in a BSE filing.

With world-class manufacturing facilities across nine locations in India and one in Sweden, CG Power employs over 3,113 people. The company's consolidated revenue for FY2025 reported an impressive Rs 9,909 crore.