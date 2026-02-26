Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Triumph: Speaker of the Knesset Medal Honors Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' by Israel, recognizing his pivotal role in strengthening India-Israel relations. This prestigious accolade underscores Modi's statesmanship in building international bridges and advancing global welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:27 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' from Israel. The accolade, the highest honor granted by the Israeli Parliament, highlights Modi's critical role in fortifying the strategic ties between India and Israel.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented the prestigious medal to Modi, acknowledging his personal leadership and vision in furthering bilateral cooperation. This recognition marks Modi as the first leader to be so honored, celebrating his instrumental contributions to international relations.

The award comes during Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years, underscoring his sustained commitment to building strong ties across geographies. Modi has previously been honored by Palestine, reflecting his balanced approach to foreign policy.

