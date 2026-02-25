Left Menu

Raza's Fit & Ready: Zimbabwe's Ace to Face India in T20 Clash

Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl confirmed skipper Sikandar Raza is fit for their crucial Super Eight match against India in the T20 World Cup. Raza had an injury scare against West Indies but is ready to play in Thursday's match, where he's 15 runs from a 3000-run milestone.

Ryan Burl (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zimbabwe's cricket team received a timely boost ahead of their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight encounter against India, as all-rounder Ryan Burl confirmed that skipper Sikandar Raza is fit and available for the match. Raza, a key player for the team, had suffered a blow in the previous game against the West Indies, raising concerns about his participation.

Burl, speaking during the pre-match press conference, playfully assured, "Sikandar Raza is 100% playing. Good luck telling him that he's not going to play against India." Raza is also on the cusp of becoming the first Zimbabwean to score 3000 T20I runs, needing just 15 more runs to achieve this landmark.

Reflecting on their group stage victory over Sri Lanka, Burl emphasized the importance of sticking to their game plan while adapting to conditions, as they prepare to challenge India on their home turf following a tough loss to the West Indies in their Super Eight opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

