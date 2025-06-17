Left Menu

Mitsubishi Motors Raises U.S. Vehicle Prices Amid Tariff Impact

Mitsubishi Motors is raising the prices of its U.S. vehicles by an average of 2.1% in response to increased costs from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This decision follows the suspension and subsequent resumption of vehicle deliveries to U.S. dealers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Mitsubishi Motors announced a 2.1% hike in the average prices of its vehicles in the U.S. as it responds to increased costs stemming from tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

In April, President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on car imports from Japan and nearly all other countries, which led Mitsubishi to halt deliveries to U.S. dealers from ports for some time. The deliveries resumed just last week, according to the company.

The price increase, effective Wednesday, is part of Mitsubishi's regular strategy to align pricing with market segment expectations. This move makes Mitsubishi the latest automaker to pass on rising costs to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

