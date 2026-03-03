Left Menu

Court Challenges Trump Administration's Tariff Refund Delays

A federal court dismissed attempts by Trump's administration to delay refunding tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The US Court of Appeals initiated the refund process, potentially totaling $175 billion. The Court of International Trade will now structure the refund procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:28 IST
  • United States

The federal court has declined the Trump administration's effort to delay tariff refunds, which were previously declared illegal by the Supreme Court. On Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit took a crucial step by forwarding the issue to a lower court for further action.

Initially, Trump's Justice Department requested a 90-day postponement to strategically plan the refunds. However, this appeal was rejected by the court. The Supreme Court's decision, dated February 20, identified the tariffs as unlawful, prompting affected importers to pursue refunds.

Experts suggest the US Court of International Trade will soon require the government to illustrate how it plans to manage the considerable refund process, which could amount to $175 billion. Meanwhile, the Trump administration explores implementing new tariffs to address the budgetary implications of these refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

