Air India Flight Ordeal: Engine Snag Strands Passengers

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight was terminated in Kolkata due to an engine issue. Passengers faced a 20-hour delay, with Air India arranging a larger aircraft for their onward journey. The incident follows a recent Air India crash. Pakistani airspace closure necessitated a Kolkata stopover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:17 IST
Air India Flight Ordeal: Engine Snag Strands Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's scheduled San Francisco-Mumbai flight experienced a significant disruption in Kolkata as its left engine developed a technical fault. The halt led to over 20 hours of waiting for the 211 passengers onboard who were originally to spend just an hour at the stopover.

The situation comes in the wake of a recent crash of another Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. It caused over 270 fatalities, adding to passenger anxieties during the technical delay. Geopolitical airspace restrictions also mandated the Kolkata halt.

As a result, Air India arranged for a larger aircraft to accommodate the delayed travelers in the evening. Passengers expressed concerns while engineering teams attempted repairs, but ultimately had to deplane for accommodations, as the airline worked to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

