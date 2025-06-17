Left Menu

Manohar International Airport Soars to New Heights with 10 Million Passengers

Manohar International Airport, having handled 10 million passengers over two years, offers flights to over 25 destinations with seven airlines. Operated by GGIAL, it connects to major hubs and offers modern facilities and flexible services, making it a preferred choice for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:37 IST
Manohar International Airport Soars to New Heights with 10 Million Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manohar International Airport has marked a significant milestone, handling 10 million passengers in just over two years of operations.

The airport, operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd, currently serves seven domestic and international airlines, offering direct services to 19 local and six overseas destinations.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, passenger amenities, and modern travel facilities, the airport is becoming a favored choice for travelers, enhancing its connectivity through major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025