Manohar International Airport Soars to New Heights with 10 Million Passengers

Manohar International Airport has marked a significant milestone, handling 10 million passengers in just over two years of operations.

The airport, operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd, currently serves seven domestic and international airlines, offering direct services to 19 local and six overseas destinations.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, passenger amenities, and modern travel facilities, the airport is becoming a favored choice for travelers, enhancing its connectivity through major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)