CCI Greenlights Delhivery's Major Stake Acquisition in Ecom Express

The Competition Commission of India has approved Delhivery's acquisition of 99.44% of Ecom Express Limited's shareholding. Delhivery, a key player in logistics, gains strategic advantage, while Ecom strengthens its e-commerce logistics services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:53 IST
Representative Image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Delhivery Limited's acquisition of a significant majority stake in Ecom Express Limited. According to an official statement, Delhivery will acquire 99.44% of Ecom Express's equity and preference shares.

Delhivery, a publicly traded Indian company, boasts an extensive range of logistics services. From express parcel delivery to warehousing and supply chain solutions, the firm operates both domestically and internationally through a solid network of partners. Known for its investment in cutting-edge logistics technology and data intelligence, Delhivery offers comprehensive logistics solutions.

Ecom Express, while unlisted, plays a crucial role in India's e-commerce logistics sector. The company employs automated systems for various logistics needs, such as pickup, processing, and delivery. Ecom also provides storage and warehousing capabilities, enhancing its logistical efficiency. A detailed order from the Commission will be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

