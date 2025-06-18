Left Menu

Mumbai Cracks Down on Bike Taxi Services for Illegal Operations

Mumbai Police have lodged cases against Rapido and Uber bike taxis for allegedly operating illegally without state government permission. The charges, based on a complaint from the RTO, allege both companies are transporting passengers without licenses, in violation of several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have initiated legal proceedings against Rapido and Uber bike taxi services, accusing them of running their operations illegally in the city without obtaining the necessary authorization from the state government.

According to officials, the case was registered upon a complaint from a Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspector at the Azad Maidan police station. The complaint highlighted that the app-based services were transporting passengers without proper licenses or permission.

The crackdown follows orders from the transport commissioner to take strict action against companies flouting the rules, such as those outlined in the Motor Vehicle Act and section 318(3) of the BNS. The investigation is currently ongoing.

