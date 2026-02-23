Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Helms-Burton Act Claims Against Cuba
The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing cases under the Helms-Burton Act concerning property seized by Cuba, involving ExxonMobil's confiscated assets and cruise operators using seized docks. The cases test the extent of the law as the Trump administration supports Exxon's claims against Cuba, raising foreign sovereign immunity issues.
The U.S. Supreme Court will evaluate the reach of a law that allows American firms to claim compensation for Cuban-seized property in facing cases involving ExxonMobil and cruise companies. The timing coincides with Trump's administration enhancing pressure on Cuba's government.
The court is set to hear consecutive arguments regarding the 1996 Helms-Burton Act. This legislation authorizes legal action in U.S. courts against those "trafficking" confiscated property by Cuba post-1959 revolution. ExxonMobil is demanding over $1 billion for seized oil and gas assets, while the cruise operators face liability for using docks taken by Cuba.
The Trump administration considers Cuba a national security threat, restricting Venezuelan oil to the island, and threatening tariffs on suppliers. While focusing on distinct legal issues, both cases shed light on Congress's intended power of the Helms-Burton Act, potentially removing obstacles for lawsuit claimants.
