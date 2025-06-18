Eruption Alert! Bali Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi's Activity

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia has caused significant travel disruptions, with flights to the popular tourist destination of Bali being canceled. Authorities also closed the airport in Maumere as a safety precaution.

Mount Lewotobi, located in East Nusa Tenggara, erupted with a dramatic ash plume reaching 11 kilometers into the sky, leading to the highest level of alert from the country's volcanology agency. Travelers from India, Singapore, and Australia were particularly affected as several international flights were canceled.

Local authorities evacuated nearby villages, filled with ash and debris, but reported no casualties. The recent eruption underscores Indonesia's geographical position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its high seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)