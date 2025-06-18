Left Menu

Eruption Alert! Bali Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi's Activity

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia led to flight cancellations to Bali and closure of Maumere airport. The volcanic activity spewed ash up to 11 kilometers high, prompting a high alert. Nearby residents were evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. This highlights Indonesia's seismic vulnerability.

Updated: 18-06-2025 08:31 IST
  Country:
  • Indonesia

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia has caused significant travel disruptions, with flights to the popular tourist destination of Bali being canceled. Authorities also closed the airport in Maumere as a safety precaution.

Mount Lewotobi, located in East Nusa Tenggara, erupted with a dramatic ash plume reaching 11 kilometers into the sky, leading to the highest level of alert from the country's volcanology agency. Travelers from India, Singapore, and Australia were particularly affected as several international flights were canceled.

Local authorities evacuated nearby villages, filled with ash and debris, but reported no casualties. The recent eruption underscores Indonesia's geographical position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its high seismic activity.

