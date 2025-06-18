Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Under Close Scrutiny After Tragic Crash

India's aviation watchdog reported on Tuesday that its inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet revealed no major safety concerns. This announcement comes just days after a tragic incident where one of its jets crashed, claiming at least 271 lives. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) assured that the aircraft and maintenance systems adhere to current safety standards.

The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London, carrying 242 passengers, and crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, impacting nearby structures. Tragically, only one passenger survived, while the crash also resulted in approximately 30 fatalities on the ground. The DGCA confirmed that 24 out of Air India's 33 Boeing 787 aircraft have now undergone an 'enhanced safety inspection' as mandated by the regulator.

During a meeting with Air India officials, the DGCA addressed concerns over maintenance issues and stressed strict regulatory compliance. The authority urged better coordination within Air India's operations and emphasized the necessity for sufficient spare parts to prevent passenger delays amidst growing flight volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)