Controversy Unfolds in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation

Rohit Pawar has called for the removal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. The TDP has called the allegations politically motivated and baseless as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:18 IST
Plane Crash
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the Baramati plane crash has deepened, with NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar demanding the dismissal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The fatal accident, which occurred on January 28, claimed the lives of several, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to sources from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), allegations tying Naidu or the TDP to the incident are without merit and politically driven. Despite Rohit Pawar's insistence on a conspiracy, the TDP emphasizes the integrity of the ongoing investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The AAIB's comprehensive probe, expected to yield preliminary findings shortly, aims to offer clarity and closure. Nevertheless, the debate persists amidst calls for transparency and accountability in this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

