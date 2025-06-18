Left Menu

Revolutionizing Travel: The New FASTag Annual Pass

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, effective August 15. Designed for cars, jeeps, and vans, it offers seamless travel across India's highways, addressing toll plaza concerns. Activation available via the Rajmarg Yatra App and relevant websites.

In a major policy shift, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for a new FASTag-based annual pass, priced at Rs 3,000, to be introduced for private vehicles starting August 15. The initiative aims to streamline and simplify highway travel across India for private vehicle owners.

The pass is set to be valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. It is specifically designed for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. Minister Gadkari emphasized that this step is geared towards resolving long-standing issues related to toll plazas within a 60 km range by offering a more efficient and cost-effective toll transaction method.

For ease of use, activation and renewal of the pass will be facilitated through the Rajmarg Yatra App and official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This move is expected to significantly reduce wait times, ease congestion, and offer a smoother travel experience on national highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

