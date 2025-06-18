European Markets Wobble Amid Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions

European shares saw a decline on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. The persisting conflict in the Middle East further contributed to investor unease. The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.2% to 541.02 points, marking its lowest in over three weeks.

Anticipation builds as markets look to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates steady. Comments from Fed policymakers will be crucial as they navigate a complex trade landscape marked by unsettled U.S. tariff policies and a July deadline. Michael Field, Morningstar's chief equity strategist, emphasizes a 'wait-and-see' approach amid Middle East tensions.

As the Iran-Israel hostilities carry on into a sixth day, concerns rise about U.S. military involvement with more fighter aircraft sent to the region. This geopolitical unrest compounds the market's challenges, with President Trump's unpredictable tariffs and accumulating trade issues. Meanwhile, healthcare shares led the decline, and specific stocks like Airbus and Gerresheimer noted significant gains.

