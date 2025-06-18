AI Revolution: Transforming FMCG Sectors and Boosting Tata Consumer

Artificial Intelligence is spearheading a transformative shift in the FMCG sector, with Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) at the forefront. At a recent AGM, TCPL Director P B Balaji emphasized that embedding AI in operations is crucial for future value creation.

AI's influence spans various functions, including demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and pricing strategies. Balaji highlighted digital marketing and hyper-personalization as pivotal in rewriting the FMCG brand playbook. TCPL is leveraging these trends with strategic execution, aiming to build a future-ready powerhouse.

Tata's focus on AI, talent, and digital ecosystems reflects a commitment to operate with precision and speed. Despite inflation and global economic challenges, TCPL's robust growth continues, with a notable presence in e-Commerce and remarkable innovation rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)