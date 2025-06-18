Careem Bids Adieu to Pakistan Amid Economic Challenges
Careem, the Middle Eastern ride-hailing service owned by Uber, will halt its operations in Pakistan due to economic hurdles, rising competition, and capital constraints. This decision highlights the stress on Pakistan's digital economy as tech companies retrench amid soaring inflation and dwindling venture capital investments.
Careem, the ride-hailing powerhouse backed by Uber, is set to cease operations in Pakistan on July 18. The decision, attributed to economic challenges, among other factors, marks the end of an era for one of the forerunners of app-based transport services in the country.
The announcement signals a tougher climate for Pakistan's digital economy, grappling with inflation, low consumer demand, and tightening global capital channels. Since its 2015 inception, Careem has been a dominant force, revolutionizing the transport sector until escalating competition and macroeconomic pressures rendered its Pakistani operations unsustainable.
This exit follows Uber's previous withdrawal from Pakistan in 2022 and points to the broader issues facing tech firms in the country. Notably, many startups have similarly been forced to scale back or shutter under current economic conditions. On a global scale, other ride-hailing services are also reevaluating their market focuses due to rising operational costs and thin profit margins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI ‘vibe coding’ startups burst onto scene with sky-high valuations
Crafting Bharat – Season 2, powered by AWS Startups and an initiative by NewsReach launches fourth episode with Elwinder Singh of Connect & Heal.
Code-Gen Startups: The New Gold Rush in AI Software Development
Coding Revolution: The Rise of AI-Powered Code Generation Startups
Empowering Indian Startups: Google AI Day for Innovators