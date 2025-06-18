India Soars in Aerospace: Dassault and Reliance Unveil Falcon Jet Partnership
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure and Dassault Aviation have announced a strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in Nagpur, India. This marks a significant advancement in India's aerospace capabilities, positioning it as a key player in global aerospace manufacturing alongside major aviation countries.
- Country:
- India
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure has announced a landmark partnership with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation to produce Falcon 2000 business jets in India for global markets. The announcement came during the Paris Air Show and represents the first instance of production of this model outside of France.
The collaboration will establish a final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone for India's aerospace sector. India's entry into the elite club of countries producing business jets is now alongside the United States, France, Canada, and Brazil.
DRAL, the joint venture established in 2017, will become the first center of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France. Dassault Aviation's continued transfer of critical assembly operations to DRAL underlines India's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
A Vision from the Frontlines of Shekar Hospital reimagines Universal Insurance for India’s growing demand for quality healthcare.
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
"Trip of a lifetime, meeting PM Modi was very special": US Second Lady Usha Vance recalls India visit and her children's experience