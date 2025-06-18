India Soars in Aerospace: Dassault and Reliance Unveil Falcon Jet Partnership

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure has announced a landmark partnership with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation to produce Falcon 2000 business jets in India for global markets. The announcement came during the Paris Air Show and represents the first instance of production of this model outside of France.

The collaboration will establish a final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone for India's aerospace sector. India's entry into the elite club of countries producing business jets is now alongside the United States, France, Canada, and Brazil.

DRAL, the joint venture established in 2017, will become the first center of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France. Dassault Aviation's continued transfer of critical assembly operations to DRAL underlines India's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)