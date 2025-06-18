Terra Motors Charges Up India’s EV Market with First L5 Dealer in Varanasi
Terra Motors, a Japanese electric vehicle manufacturer, has marked a milestone in its Indian expansion by appointing its first L5 category dealer, M.M. Enterprises, in Varanasi. This move is part of a larger strategy to cater to the growing demand for high-speed electric 3-wheelers, highlighted by the flagship model Kyoro+. With increasing dealership inquiries, Terra Motors aims to establish a robust presence in India's EV market by collaborating with forward-thinking partners and expanding its dealer network.
Terra Motors, a Japanese electric vehicle OEM, is expanding its footprint in India with the appointment of its first L5 category dealer, M.M. Enterprises, in Varanasi. This strategic move signifies the company's commitment to addressing India's increasing demand for high-speed electric vehicles, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.
The new dealership will manage sales and services for Terra's flagship model, the Kyoro+, a high-performance electric 3-wheeler designed to offer efficiency and comfort. The Kyoro+ distinguishes itself with a range of 200 km and comes with flexible financing options, including a zero down payment plan, attracting significant consumer interest since its launch.
This expansion is part of Terra Motors' aggressive strategy to fortify its presence across key Indian cities. By transforming existing L3 market dealers to L5 territories, the company aims to lead the segments' growth with a focus on clean and sustainable mobility solutions as India progresses towards an electric future.
