Biswanand Infra Projects: Bridging Gaps in India's Construction Industry

Kolkata-based Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is making significant strides by collaborating with major Indian construction firms like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The company, founded by civil engineering graduate Diptiman Chattopadhyay, aims to enhance project execution in the infrastructure development sector.

Biswanand Infra is strategically maneuvering the industry by addressing the workforce gap, a pressing issue that leads to project delays. The company envisions amassing a force of over 20,000 workers to support client needs and ensure timely project completion.

Founder Diptiman Chattopadhyay is actively engaging in international partnerships, including a notable collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for projects in the Middle East. The company is also negotiating joint ventures with major infrastructure players from Spain and Malaysia, seeking to capitalize on India's construction boom.

