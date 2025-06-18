Left Menu

Biswanand Infra Projects: Bridging Gaps in India's Construction Industry

Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd, based in Kolkata, is revolutionizing the Indian construction industry by partnering with major firms like Larsen & Toubro to address workforce challenges. Founded by Diptiman Chattopadhyay, the company focuses on efficient project execution and aims to expand internationally through strategic collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:31 IST
Biswanand Infra Projects: Bridging Gaps in India's Construction Industry
Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt. Ltd. team at a major construction site, delivering execution support to one of India's leading infrastructure companies.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata-based Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is making significant strides by collaborating with major Indian construction firms like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The company, founded by civil engineering graduate Diptiman Chattopadhyay, aims to enhance project execution in the infrastructure development sector.

Biswanand Infra is strategically maneuvering the industry by addressing the workforce gap, a pressing issue that leads to project delays. The company envisions amassing a force of over 20,000 workers to support client needs and ensure timely project completion.

Founder Diptiman Chattopadhyay is actively engaging in international partnerships, including a notable collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for projects in the Middle East. The company is also negotiating joint ventures with major infrastructure players from Spain and Malaysia, seeking to capitalize on India's construction boom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025