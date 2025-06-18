Left Menu

Operation Safe Return: Israel's Airlift Amid Middle East Tensions

Israel has initiated a phased airlift operation to repatriate its citizens after a military strike on Iran disrupted air travel across the Middle East. More than 50,000 Israelis are stranded overseas, and repatriation flights are underway. Stranded tourists in Israel are also being coordinated for return flights.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has embarked on a phased airlift to bring its citizens home following a military strike on Iran that resulted in air travel disruptions throughout the Middle East. The operation, led by national carrier El Al, began with a flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, which landed in Tel Aviv early Wednesday morning.

The transportation ministry in Israel estimates that over 50,000 Israelis are currently stranded abroad due to the suspension of flights to Israel. In response, repatriation flights are being scheduled from cities like Athens, Rome, Paris, and London. Smaller airlines, including Arkia and Israir, are participating in the 'Safe Return' operation.

Meanwhile, about 38,000 tourists remain stranded in Israel amid a national lockdown, with museums and holy sites closed. The Tourism Ministry is coordinating outbound flights, and a cruise ship has already evacuated 1,500 Americans to Cyprus. The airlift is strategically phased and based on security assessments, with many Israelis returning via Cyprus.

